GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 100950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GreenFirst Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.57.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

