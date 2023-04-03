Greenleaf Trust Acquires 26,198 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,937,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,988. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

