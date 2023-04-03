Greenleaf Trust Acquires 74,712 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,712 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 641,892 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

