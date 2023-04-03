Greenleaf Trust Has $12.83 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,169 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 1,826,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.