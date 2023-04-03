Greenleaf Trust Has $14.88 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,204 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

ADBE traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $381.05. 873,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,921. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.12 and its 200-day moving average is $333.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.