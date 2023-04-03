Greenleaf Trust Has $21.60 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.21. 1,734,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,587. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $70.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.