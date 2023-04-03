Greenleaf Trust Has $5.22 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 696,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,314. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

