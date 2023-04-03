Greenleaf Trust Has $83.21 Million Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,622,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.16% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $83,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 227,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 206,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,850. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

