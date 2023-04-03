Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $16.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $475.81. 500,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.91. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.