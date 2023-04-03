Greenleaf Trust Purchases 5,088 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $93.09. 3,250,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,689. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

