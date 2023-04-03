Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 234,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,768,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

