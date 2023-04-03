Greylin Investment Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,486 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 2.4% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

