Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 661,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.