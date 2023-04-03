Greylin Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,853 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up about 1.4% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc owned 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

