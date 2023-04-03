Greylin Investment Management Inc Invests $218,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

