Greylin Investment Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.2% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

