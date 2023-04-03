Greylin Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PSX opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.