Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3,242.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,538 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.35. 1,929,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

