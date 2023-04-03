Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $76.14. 4,566,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.