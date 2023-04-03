Grimes & Company Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $277.53. The stock had a trading volume of 239,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.66 and a 200 day moving average of $274.66. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.