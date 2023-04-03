Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.76 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,579. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.