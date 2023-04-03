Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,991. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

