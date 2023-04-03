Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,037. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

