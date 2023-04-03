Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,248 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,926. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

