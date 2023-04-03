Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of F5 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in F5 by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after buying an additional 158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,506,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.21. The stock had a trading volume of 68,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,356. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $215.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

