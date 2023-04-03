GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in GSK by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $35.63 on Monday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.41) to GBX 1,730 ($21.26) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.59) to GBX 1,400 ($17.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

