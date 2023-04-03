Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 687,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess' alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Guess’ Stock Down 0.1 %

GES traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. 334,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,169. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.36%.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.