GXChain Price Down 25.4% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $517.02 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004461 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003242 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.