Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average of $157.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

