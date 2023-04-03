Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.46. 1,744,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,994. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.09.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

