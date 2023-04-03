Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $62.20. 2,582,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,718,201. The stock has a market cap of $269.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

