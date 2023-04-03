Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $642.16. 129,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.