Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.23. 831,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,113. The company has a market cap of $152.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.85 and its 200 day moving average is $299.88.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

