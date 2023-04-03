Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,942. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

