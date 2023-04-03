Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
Comcast Price Performance
NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335,076. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
