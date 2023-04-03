Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,004,000 after buying an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,084,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,999,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VSS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.55. 15,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,306. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.