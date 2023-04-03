Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $33,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.73. 63,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,087. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

