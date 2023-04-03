Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 184,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,439. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

