Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.09. 1,995,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,178,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

