HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Lifted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $30,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.30. 341,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,670. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.52. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

