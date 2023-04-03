HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $263.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.29 and its 200 day moving average is $235.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

