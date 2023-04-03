HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HCA traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $264.16. The stock had a trading volume of 822,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

