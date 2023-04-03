HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Up 5.9% in March

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Approximately 23.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HCI Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Trading Down 0.5 %

HCI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.33. 53,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,767. HCI Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

