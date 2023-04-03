Head to Head Analysis: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) & Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 42.30% 7.97% 1.39% Blue Ridge Bankshares 15.90% 10.51% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 3 4 0 2.38 Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $75.45, indicating a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.24 billion 4.53 $524.52 million $5.73 10.74 Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 1.10 $27.91 million $1.49 6.85

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses. The Mortgage Banking segment offers general financial services. The Holding Company segment relates to investments and borrowings. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

