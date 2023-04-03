Head to Head Comparison: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) vs. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TELA Bio and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.28%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.90%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $41.42 million 4.94 -$44.30 million ($2.79) -3.82 MiMedx Group $267.84 million 1.41 -$30.20 million ($0.33) -10.06

This table compares TELA Bio and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -106.95% -373.68% -67.79% MiMedx Group -13.14% N/A -20.48%

Volatility & Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

