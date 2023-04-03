Head to Head Contrast: Forge Global (FRGE) versus Its Peers

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Forge Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.21 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.15 million 31.46

Forge Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forge Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 144 897 1198 31 2.49

Forge Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 98.57%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Forge Global competitors beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

