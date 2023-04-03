HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Bank of America

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

HEI opened at $171.04 on Monday. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $177.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,259 shares in the company, valued at $145,958,711.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in HEICO by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

