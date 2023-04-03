Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 7,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 49,656 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

