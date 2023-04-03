Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.25. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 257,933 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

