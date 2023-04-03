HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,500 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 5,335,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,852.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLFFF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded HelloFresh from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

HelloFresh stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.03. 690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

